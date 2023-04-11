EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A have an amazing story to tell. Over a year ago, I bought 2 twin bed frames and twin serta mattresses from Big Lots in Eau Claire for my daughters on an installment plan. A sales rep Gene Smith was who I dealt with every time. I paid the frames and mattresses off. Unfortunately the frames were weak and didn’t make our move last fall. I then turned to finding used twin box springs to go with the serta mattresses that my girls loved. I don’t have a lot of money because of my financial situation so I resorted to looking for used box springs. Unfortunately used twin box springs are hard to find because it’s a liability to sell used box springs. I did find one for one of my daughters a few weeks ago. I was near Big Lots and stopped in to see what a twin box spring would cost. I found myself speaking to the sales rep Gene again. He took me in back, found one and wheeled it out on the cart for me. The price was $157. I explained that I couldn’t pay it all upfront but if he put me on a payment plan, I’m good for it as he knows me as a regular customer. He said he would get his manager and his manager took 15% off and said that was all he could do. He said that I could not take it home today even with a payment plan so Gene promptly stepped in and without me realizing what he was doing, he paid for the box spring and said it was mine to take home today. I told him I couldn’t but he insisted. I do plan on stopping in every week to pay him a bit until it is paid off but Gene definitely did not have to do that and went way out of his way to help. I tried contacting corporate so they could recognize Gene and they told me I’d have to deal with the local store. When I contacted a manager at our local Big Lots and explained the story they said “that sounds like Gene.” Gene Smith deserves the Sunshine Award.

Joshua Bonk

