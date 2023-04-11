GENE SMITH

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A have an amazing story to tell. Over a year ago, I bought 2 twin bed frames and twin serta mattresses from Big Lots in Eau Claire for my daughters on an installment plan. A sales rep Gene Smith was who I dealt with every time. I paid the frames and mattresses off. Unfortunately the frames were weak and didn’t make our move last fall. I then turned to finding used twin box springs to go with the serta mattresses that my girls loved. I don’t have a lot of money because of my financial situation so I resorted to looking for used box springs. Unfortunately used twin box springs are hard to find because it’s a liability to sell used box springs. I did find one for one of my daughters a few weeks ago. I was near Big Lots and stopped in to see what a twin box spring would cost. I found myself speaking to the sales rep Gene again. He took me in back, found one and wheeled it out on the cart for me. The price was $157. I explained that I couldn’t pay it all upfront but if he put me on a payment plan, I’m good for it as he knows me as a regular customer. He said he would get his manager and his manager took 15% off and said that was all he could do. He said that I could not take it home today even with a payment plan so Gene promptly stepped in and without me realizing what he was doing, he paid for the box spring and said it was mine to take home today. I told him I couldn’t but he insisted. I do plan on stopping in every week to pay him a bit until it is paid off but Gene definitely did not have to do that and went way out of his way to help. I tried contacting corporate so they could recognize Gene and they told me I’d have to deal with the local store. When I contacted a manager at our local Big Lots and explained the story they said “that sounds like Gene.” Gene Smith deserves the Sunshine Award.

Joshua Bonk

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Squad car of fallen officer from the Chetek Police Department in the City of Chetek, WI
Communities mourn loss of two officers in Barron County
A procession was held on Monday for the two officers shot in the line of duty in Barron County.
Procession held for two Barron County officers shot in line of duty
Critical incident in Barron Co.
UPDATE: Two police officers killed in Barron County
(Source: Barron County Sheriff's Department)
WATCH: News conference Monday on officer-involved shooting in Barron County

Latest News

Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
ROCKY CUTSFORTH
CHRIS & CHERYL BAHRS
KARI MCILQUHAM
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL