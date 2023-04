EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Pete Schola for the Sunshine Award. Pete is the assistant general manager at Oakwood Hills Senior Living. His hospitality and care for the residents here is amazing. He’s friendly to all and always looking out for all of us to make sure that our needs are being met. We just can’t say enough about how good Pete is.

Jeff Heinzen

