Students participate in ‘Test Drive®...Next Stop Reality’ event

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event in Chippewa Falls is helping high school students better understand money and finances.

The “Test Drive®...Next Stop Reality” event, sponsored by Royal Credit Union, helps students prepare for the future.

The simulation starts where students choose a career path, research the education needed, calculate the average starting salary for that job and expected student loan debt. Then they are assigned a family status at random and use the information they’ve gathered to make financial decisions.

About 460 students participated in Tuesday’s event from Chippewa Falls and Bloomer High Schools, and Generations Academy.

Additional information is available on Royal Credit Union’s website HERE.

