TONI HALL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Toni Hall. Toni comes to our assisted living every Monday to lead an exercise group with our residents. The residents look forward to Toni coming each week. Toni is so upbeat and energetic; she puts a smile on all our faces. Toni has a big heart and she is full of compassion. We are so fortunate to have her in our lives.

Jason Hazuga

