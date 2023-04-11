UWEC hosts Joint Finance Committee hearing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire hosted a public budget hearing of the state legislature’s Joint Finance Committee Tuesday on campus.

The meeting is one of four across the state that will give residents the opportunity to comment on what they believe should be priorities for the 2023 to 2025 state budget. Chancellor James Schmidt spoke at the budget hearing and encouraged funding to complete the new Science and Health Sciences building on campus, something Republican Committee members are looking forward to be completed.

Before the meeting kicked off Tuesday morning, Democratic members from the committee met with area non-profit leaders to discuss how Governor Evers’ proposed budget will affect them.

The Joint Finance Committee will write the budget for the State Senate and Assembly to consider and send to the Governor later this year.

