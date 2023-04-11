Vehicle causes damage to soccer field in Eau Claire

SOCCER FIELD VANDALISM
SOCCER FIELD VANDALISM(COURTESY: CITY OF EAU CLAIRE FACEBOOK PAGE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Over the weekend, a vehicle caused damage to a soccer field in Eau Claire, according to a social post via the City of Eau Claire Facebook page.

The social post states in part quote, “Over the weekend, a vehicle caused serious damage to the large soccer field at the Eau Claire Soccer Park on Craig Road. This vehicle damage is extensive, costly to repair, and will divert staff from other spring maintenance. Soccer is scheduled to begin in approximately two weeks and this act of vandalism jeopardizes the use of this field.”

According to the social post, if you saw anything or have any information on who may have caused this damage, you are asked to call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS (8477). Your tip will be anonymous.

