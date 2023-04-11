Vigil planned Wednesday for fallen officers in Barron County

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) -A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday for the two officers killed Saturday in Barron County.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mosaic Technologies, 401 S. 1st Street, in Cameron.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed in a shooting while conducting a traffic stop. The DOJ says the stop was based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver, who has been identified as Glenn Douglas Perry, age 50. During the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged.

Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

