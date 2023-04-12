Applicants sought for City Council vacancy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CITY OF EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - The Eau Claire City Council is accepting letters of interest from residents of Eau Claire Aldermanic District 1 to fill the vacant District 1 Council seat. Maps of the City’s Aldermanic Districts can be found here https://www.eauclairewi.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/37487/637939980097530000. The appointment will run through April 16, 2024. Annual compensation for the position is $3,000 ($250 per month) plus mileage and phone reimbursement. Council legislative sessions are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at 4:00 p.m. Public hearings are held the preceding Monday at 7:00 p.m. The successful candidate would also be expected to attend meetings of any board, committee or commission they may be appointed to. Interested residents must submit a letter of interest (resume optional) to the City Clerk containing the following information:

Applicant’s name and address

Telephone number and / or other method of contact (ex. email address)

Brief statement (approximately one page) indicating:

o Interest in serving as the Aldermanic District 1 City Council Member

o That the applicant meets the minimum requirements for being appointed to the position (applicable age, residency in District 1, voting qualification and citizenship requirements)

o What contribution or perspective they can bring to the City Council

o What other city or civic committee(s) they have served on, or other experience related to the position, if any

o Vision to support or enhance the city’s vision, mission, and strategic plan (https://www.eauclairewi.gov/our-city/vision-mission-values)

Letters must be received in the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Eligible applicants will be invited to an interview with Council on May 10 or 11, and asked to make a brief presentation at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m. The Council will consider the appointment at their Legislative Session on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:00 p.m. Letters can be submitted to the Eau Claire City Clerk in-person, via U.S. Postal Service or via e-mail.

Address: Eau Claire City Clerk

203 S. Farwell St.

Eau Claire, WI. 54701

Email Address: Nicholas.Koerner@EauClaireWI.gov

Phone: 715-839-4912

Additional information (including the Strategic Plan, Budget, etc.) may be found on the City of Eau Claire’s website at www.EauClaireWI.gov. Call or email the City Clerk with questions.

