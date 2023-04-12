Applicants sought for City Council vacancy

City of Eau Claire
City of Eau Claire(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CITY OF EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - The Eau Claire City Council is accepting letters of interest from residents of Eau Claire Aldermanic District 1 to fill the vacant District 1 Council seat. Maps of the City’s Aldermanic Districts can be found here https://www.eauclairewi.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/37487/637939980097530000. The appointment will run through April 16, 2024. Annual compensation for the position is $3,000 ($250 per month) plus mileage and phone reimbursement. Council legislative sessions are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at 4:00 p.m. Public hearings are held the preceding Monday at 7:00 p.m. The successful candidate would also be expected to attend meetings of any board, committee or commission they may be appointed to. Interested residents must submit a letter of interest (resume optional) to the City Clerk containing the following information:

  • Applicant’s name and address
  • Telephone number and / or other method of contact (ex. email address)
  • Brief statement (approximately one page) indicating:

o Interest in serving as the Aldermanic District 1 City Council Member

o That the applicant meets the minimum requirements for being appointed to the position (applicable age, residency in District 1, voting qualification and citizenship requirements)

o What contribution or perspective they can bring to the City Council

o What other city or civic committee(s) they have served on, or other experience related to the position, if any

o Vision to support or enhance the city’s vision, mission, and strategic plan (https://www.eauclairewi.gov/our-city/vision-mission-values)

Letters must be received in the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Eligible applicants will be invited to an interview with Council on May 10 or 11, and asked to make a brief presentation at the City Council meeting on Monday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m. The Council will consider the appointment at their Legislative Session on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:00 p.m. Letters can be submitted to the Eau Claire City Clerk in-person, via U.S. Postal Service or via e-mail.

Address: Eau Claire City Clerk

203 S. Farwell St.

Eau Claire, WI. 54701

Email Address: Nicholas.Koerner@EauClaireWI.gov

Phone: 715-839-4912

Additional information (including the Strategic Plan, Budget, etc.) may be found on the City of Eau Claire’s website at www.EauClaireWI.gov. Call or email the City Clerk with questions.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023...
1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout

Latest News

Hope Village Community Center
Hope Village Community Center
United Way Partners with Bright By Text
United Way Partners with Bright By Text
Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Officers
Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Officers
Bright by Text is a free resource for parents to help keep track of their child's development.
Bright by Text is sending parents advice on child development and resources in the badger state