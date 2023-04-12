Authorities searching for missing teen in St. Croix River

Courtesy: Inter-County Leader/ Robert Tabern
Courtesy: Inter-County Leader/ Robert Tabern(Courtesy: Inter-County Leader/ Robert Tabern)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen in St. Croix River.

According to a media release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday April 11, 2023 around 6:10 p.m. authorities received reports of a man who had fallen into the St. Croix River.

The media release says Information indicates an 18-year-old Wis. resident was within Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls near a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River. The man lost his footing and fell off a cliff and ultimately landed in the water of the St. Croix.

According to the media release, a rescue effort was launched. Search efforts were not successful and paused until nightfall. Search efforts resumed Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that the public to not search on or near the water at this time. The flow rate of the river has made for dangerous search conditions.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023...
1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout

Latest News

Ice Show
Eau Claire Figure Skating Club Ice Show (4/12/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/12/23)
CITIZENS STATE BANK LOGO
Community Financial Bank to merge into and under Citizens State Bank
A mother holding a sign that reads "Save Our CLUBHOUSE" in protest of the Marshfield Children's...
NorthLakes Community Clinic announces discussions are moving forward to move in to Rice Lake Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse