Authorities searching for missing teen in St. Croix River

CHISAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are searching for a missing teen in St. Croix River.

According to a media release from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday April 11, 2023 around 6:10 p.m. authorities received reports of a man who had fallen into the St. Croix River.

The media release says Information indicates an 18-year-old Wis. resident was within Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls near a rock ledge overlooking the St. Croix River. The man lost his footing and fell off a cliff and ultimately landed in the water of the St. Croix.

According to the media release, a rescue effort was launched. Search efforts were not successful and paused until nightfall. Search efforts resumed Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that the public to not search on or near the water at this time. The flow rate of the river has made for dangerous search conditions.

