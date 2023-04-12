B.R.A.I.N Conference 2023

The 2023 B.R.A.I.N Conference will be held April 19
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire B.R.A.I.N. Team is holding its annual B.R.A.I.N. Conference on Wednesday, April 19 at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

This year’s theme is Shaping a Child’s Future: The Amazing Potential of a Developing Brain. Speakers and a local panel will share the latest brain research and how organizations right in the Chippewa Valley are supporting early brain development.

Cost is $80 to attend and includes breakfast and lunch.

