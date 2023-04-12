Community Financial Bank to merge into and under Citizens State Bank

CITIZENS STATE BANK LOGO
CITIZENS STATE BANK LOGO(COURTESY: CITIZENS STATE BANK PRESS RELEASE)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (CITIZENS STATE BANK PRESS RELEASE) - Citizens State Bank’s holding company has purchased Community Financial Bank and will merge the two institutions under the Citizens State Bank name in early May. The merger will increase Citizens State Bank’s assets to approximately $220 million and bring their branch locations total to seven.

“Both the Citizens State Bank and Community Financial Bank teams have worked diligently through the approval process and in preparation for the consummation of merging the data and systems in May,” said Tim Cruciani, President and CEO of Citizens State Bank. “The teams have worked through these processes with a shared end goal of continuing to serve all customers well through our relationship approach. Both Banks share a passion for our customers, communities, and team members.”

Chartered in 1902, Citizens State Bank has been a staple in the Chippewa Valley. Citizens State Bank is headquartered in Cadott with branch locations in Chippewa Falls, Lake Wissota, Cornell, and Stanley. With this purchase, after the merger, these locations will include the current Prentice and Stratford locations of Community Financial Bank.

Tim Pritzl, President and CEO of Community Financial Bank, says, “The Community Financial Bank Team looks forward to becoming Citizens State Bank and remaining a community bank. This purchase and merger will allow for the enhancement of our ability to serve our customers with a more robust reach, quality products, and people-focused service models. Our team members are excited about joining Citizens State Bank and the opportunity it presents to them as employees and to grow their careers!”

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both banks and by state and federal regulators as required.

Citizens State Bank is headquartered at 304 N Main Street, Cadott.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023...
1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout

Latest News

Ice Show
Eau Claire Figure Skating Club Ice Show (4/12/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (4/12/23)
A mother holding a sign that reads "Save Our CLUBHOUSE" in protest of the Marshfield Children's...
NorthLakes Community Clinic announces discussions are moving forward to move in to Rice Lake Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse
Courtesy: Inter-County Leader/ Robert Tabern
Authorities searching for missing teen in St. Croix River