Crash on Highway 53 Southbound results in lane closure

Lane closure
Lane closure(mgn)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US Highway 53 Southbound before River Prairie Drive the left lane is blocked due to a crash.

An alert from WisDOT says the estimated duration is one hour.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout
Officials continue to ask for privacy in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Law enforcement officials discuss Barron County officer deaths

Latest News

Winona Area Public Schools voters reject $94 million referendum
Winona Area Public Schools voters reject $94 million referendum
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/12/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/12/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 4/12/2023