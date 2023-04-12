Crash on Highway 53 Southbound results in lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US Highway 53 Southbound before River Prairie Drive the left lane is blocked due to a crash.

An alert from WisDOT says the estimated duration is one hour.

Alert | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | US 53 SB | RIVER PRAIRIE DR | Left Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) April 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.