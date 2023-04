EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 44th Annual Eau Claire Figure Skating Club Ice Show is April 14-16 at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Times are 7:00 p.m. April 14 & 15 and 2:00 p.m. on April 16.

The title of this year’s Show is “Are We There Yet?”

Tickets are $10 each.

