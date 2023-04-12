Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of 2 officers killed in the line of duty

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Orders ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., April 15, 2023.

The Orders are in honor of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. The two officers were killed in the line of duty on Sat., April 8, 2023.

“By every account, Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were deeply committed to their roles and responsibilities as law enforcement officers and the people and communities they served every day,” Evers said in a media release. “Their tragic and senseless deaths are an incredible loss and a testament to the danger first responders face every day in the line of duty to keep our communities safe. Our hearts are with Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel’s family, friends, and loved ones, members of the Chetek and Cameron police departments, and everyone from the Barron County community.”

Services are scheduled to be held on Sat., April 15, 2023, in Cameron, Wis.

The media release states, “Executive Orders #192 and #193 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., April 15, 2023. Executive Orders #192 and #193 are available here and here, respectively.”

The full media release is available here.

