‘Excited and accomplished’: Legally blind, autistic artist becomes children’s book illustrator

Sebastian Franco’s artistic talent is now on display for the public – he just illustrated his first children’s book. (Source: KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – An artist from Wichita who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler and is legally blind is breaking barriers.

Sebastian Franco’s artistic talent is now on display for the public – he just illustrated his first children’s book.

Franco said growing up, his art teachers always loved his drawings, encouraging him to turn his hobby into something bigger.

Franco’s mother Jase Cameron said her son’s teachers were shocked by his talents.

“They were saying his conception of art was something they’ve never seen before in an autistic person,” Cameron said. “They really encouraged him to continue.”

A big opportunity hit last year when Scott E. Allen, a children’s book author, asked Franco to illustrate his newest book, “The Life and Adventures of Merle the Tortoise.”

Franco couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Cameron said she’s amazed and happy that her son’s challenges don’t slow him down.

“He was able to look past some of what other people may feel as a hindrance or obstacles,” she said.

With proceeds from the book, Franco hopes to take a trip to Alaska to see the Northern Lights – a goal he hopes to accomplish before he loses his sight completely.

Franco said he looks forward to sharing his gift for as long as he can.

“I feel excited and accomplished,” he said.

You can buy “The Life and Adventures of Merle the Tortoise” at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday April 10, 2023...
1 woman hurt in single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout

Latest News

Tammy Baldwin Announces Re-Election Bid for 2024
Tammy Baldwin Announces Re-Election Bid for 2024
Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Officers
Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Officers
Justin Pearson and his fiancée Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
Green Bay Packers stop in Barron County
Green Bay Packers stop in Barron County, pay tribute to fallen officers
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef...
US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor