Green Bay Packers stop in Barron County, pay tribute to fallen officers

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Green Bay Packers stopped in Barron County to pay tribute to fallen officers, Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.

The Packers, including the President and CEO Mark Murphy, honored the officers at memorials set up.

Packers officials say the team also made $5,000 donations to the Cameron and Chetek Police Departments in honor of each of the officers.

A gallery of photos courtesy of Evan Siegle is available on packers.com.

