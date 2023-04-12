Hope Village opens community center to continue to help homeless population

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with a Chippewa Valley non-profit open up a community center to better help residents they have living in tiny homes in Chippewa Falls.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday by Hope Village to open up a space that provides things the tiny homes could not.

“In the past, we’ve had houses hosted by churches. But those houses didn’t have running water available to them, other than when the church is open. So the community center is set up to be an extension of their tiny house,” said Mike Cohoon. He is the director of the non-profit.

The extension he is referring to is a place for the Hope Village residents to hang out, cook meals, take a shower and even do laundry.

“This just lifts things up another step where it’s more convenient and less time is taken up,” said Cohoon.

Right now, the non-profit has 8 of its 11 tiny homes parked outside the community center in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls. Two more of the tiny homes will be there later in the month.

Cohoon said there are 9 adults and 12 children living in the tiny homes all together.

Destiny Harper is among the residents along with her father and her newborn baby. She is happy about the easier access the community center is providing to the resources she needs.

“I feel like it’s a blessing because you can go in there and do what you need to do,” said Harper.

The new community center also makes it easier for career developer Jennifer Barret help the Hope Village residents find jobs and work toward stability.

“Depending on which church they were at, some of them were out in Lake Hallie, they would have to find transportation or I would have to go to them. But now I have the option to be able to have my own space in the community building,” said Barret. “And for them to just walk out their door and meet with me there. It’s pretty structured. We set up goals they have to work on every week to achieve that permanent stable housing.”

She also said in rough times, a helping hand can go a long way.

“I have seen people come in, for a lack of better words, broken. And Hope Village has really done what they are called, hope. They have given people hope.”

Cohoon said Hope Village’s goals will be accomplished in three phases. The first one was to build and provide the tiny homes. The second was the community center. The next phase of the plan is to build affordable housing.

This includes 3 sixplexes and 5 duplexes.

There is still more fundraising to be done to hit the $2.7 million goal to make it happen. You can donate here, and for more information, click here. And to volunteer time at the community center or with the non-profit, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.