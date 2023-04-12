Packers start Tailgate Tour with two stops in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers start their Tailgate Tour fan event with a pair of stops in Eau Claire.

Current players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins, former players Eddie Lacy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Davon House, and CEO/President Mark Murphy all load onto the tour bus and begin a five-day tour around the state, providing speaking events and conducting fundraisers for Wisconsin nonprofits.

Tuesday afternoon the group make their first stop in Eau Claire, stopping at Memorial High School to provide life lessons to local students.

“I was once a kid in their shoes, and wish I could meet a professional athlete to just pick their brain, hear them talk,” said running back Aaron Jones.” Just giving it back to them and giving them little tidbits on how they can make it to the next level or be successful in life or whatever it may be.”

From there it was off to the Lismore Hotel for a fundraising event, with both stops providing ample opportunity for fans to directly connect with Packers players.

“It’s always fun,” said lineman Elgton Jenkins. “The fans are like, different from everybody else’s fans because all year round I feel like everybody is still harping on the Packers, and they always bring the energy.”

The Lismore event was hosted by the Bolton Refuge House, an organization dedicated to assisting individuals affected by, among other things, domestic violence.

“Bolton Refuge House is a place that provides services for anyone impacted by intimate partner violence, sexual violence or human sex trafficking,” said mobile sexual assault victim advocate Katelyn Wonderlin. “All of our services are completely confidential. They are always free, always available, 24-7.”

Due to being a nonprofit organization that provides free services to the community, Bolton Refuge House is in need of financial support.

“We have a $138,000 defecit and again, that’s our core services,” Wonderlin said. “It’s something that we really need to look at community to help us because we’re a community-based organization, and we rely on a lot from federal and state grants, and those cuts are coming from federal and state grants.”

With over $25,000 raised from tonight’s event alone for Bolton Refuge House, the first stop in the Packers Tailgate Tour is already paying dividends back to the green and gold faithful.

For information on Bolton Refuge House and volunteering opportunities, click here, and for more information on how to donate, click here.

