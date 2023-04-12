Packers Tailgate Tour stops at Eau Claire retirement home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Packers Tailgate Tour is on the road in Wisconsin and this week they made a stop to greet some long-time fans.

On Wednesday the residents of Oakwood Hills Retirement Home put on their Packers gear and awaited the arrival of a green Packers tour bus.

One of those residents is 92-year-old Shirley Sells.

“We’ve been talking about it for quite a while,” Sells said.

The Packers Tailgate Tour arrived at the retirement home at 8:45 a.m. The residents were all seated in the activity room patiently waiting. Sells said it was exciting to chat with the current and former Packers players.

“They signed an autograph for me and they talked to all of us, and we got some nice pictures I’m sure,” Sells said.

One of the people talking with Sells was alumni player Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He said the experience left him feeling inspired.

“It went really well man,” Clinton-Dix said. “To see people living here doing great things here, still walking, at 92-years-old, man, it gives me a lot of hope and encouragement to keep working hard and being great and hopefully I can live for a long-time.”

Sells said the visit had a positive impact on the residents as well.

“We need that kind of excitement and everybody watches the Packers, so to have them here in person will be a long-time memory for everybody,” Sells said.

When asked if one resident stood out to him Clinton-Dix responded.

“It was Miss Sells,” Clinton-Dix said. “She’s 92-years-old, she does a lot of walking, she works out really well, and she told me that in order to live a long time you got to eat oatmeal and eggs in the morning. So I am going to take that with me.”

Sells also said that the experience is what it was because Packers fans are the best fans. She said they will never miss a game.

