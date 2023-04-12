Prom attire wanted for Our House Senior Living residents

Two residents at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls, WI celebrate on prom day.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Our House Senior Living residents will be pinning on boutonnieres and getting out on the dance floor for their resident prom held on Friday, April 28th, but before they can get busy boogying they need something to wear.

For the 4th annual year all 31 Our House Senior Living properties will be hosting a prom for their residents, including the Chippewa Falls location. As they gear up for this day to remember they have a cake, flowers, and boutonnieres, on deck but, they still need prom attire.

Chairs and tables will be cleared in the dining room of Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls to be transformed into a dance floor from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, people will be coming to help get the residents’ hair and outfits ready, so they can listen to live music, dance, and wait for the announcement of prom king and queen. To make sure all the residents are looking their best, the Executive Director of Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls, Karri Czerniak, is asking for donations of attire.

“We’re looking for dresses, dress shirts for the men, ties, tuxedos if anybody has any,” Czerniak said. “Just attire to really make, to pull it together, and make them look special.”

Czerniak said people who wish to donate can do so to any of the 31 participating senior living locations by going to that location and ringing the doorbell to get them dropped off. She said sizes medium to 2x are preferred.

For a list of Our House locations in Wisconsin click here.

