Record-breaking warmth likely Wednesday with more sunshine in store through the second half of this week

Once again today, we saw plenty of sunshine across the area with unseasonably warm temperatures as afternoon highs topped out in the 70s and low 80s. Clear skies will stick around tonight as an amplified upper-level ridge of high pressure continues working towards the Upper Midwest with south and southwest winds remaining breezy at 10-15 mph. It will feel more like an early summer night in Western Wisconsin as low temperatures are forecast to only fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. The peak of our warming trend will come tomorrow as the ridge axis moves overhead with breezy southwest winds behind a high pressure system in the Southeastern United States. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-80s, with even some upper 80s not being ruled out in the Coulee Region. New records are likely to be set in Eau Claire and La Crosse, where the existing record highs are 82° and 81° respectively, set back in 1931. There will also be an elevated fire risk tomorrow, especially in our southern counties where humidity is expected to be very low. Given the conditions, a fire could easily start and/or spread, so burning is not advised.

Sunshine prevails with record-breaking temperatures Wednesday (WEAU)

Thursday will feature more sunshine as our upper ridge slowly departs, while winds remain sustained from the south-southwest. Record territory looks to be reached again as the record high in Eau Claire is 80°, also set back in 1931; we are currently forecasting highs in the mid-80s. The work week will finish out dry with temperatures back at around 80 as we watch the next storm system gradually move across Minnesota, while a large upper trough builds out of the Pacific Northwest. Rain chances will begin to increase Friday night as the cold front associated with our weather-maker starts to pass through. As we get behind the boundary early Saturday morning, winds will shift out of the west-northwest with colder air filtering in as a result. That said, our high will come early on in the upper 50s, before temperatures slowly fall throughout the day with periods of rain and thunder likely. By Saturday night, the upper trough will be approaching as a closed off low develops. In response, we’ll have more chances for rain showers, and even some wet snowflakes mixing in as temperatures cool into the 30s. Rain and snow showers may linger into at least part of Sunday with strong winds from the northwest and temperatures running well below average in the mid-40s. Near to below average temperatures look to carry into early next week with a few rain and snow showers not being ruled out Monday as the upper low lingers across the Great Lakes Region.

