Red Flag fire danger warning issued for much of Wisconsin, Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in conjunction with the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Wisconsin.

The warning is for the following counties:

Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties, including the snow-free areas of Clark, Marathon and Shawano counties.

Around 8:30 a.m. crews from the DNR and Ringle Fire were requested to respond to a brush fire that had rekindled overnight. The property is located on County Road N in the town of Easton. The fire was reported to be quite small.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures and very low humidity.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #191 declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin.

The Executive Order will allow wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard and assist with rapidly mobilizing the Guard’s Black Hawk helicopters to the areas of the state in most need of aerial fire suppression resources during the spring fire season which generally lasts through May. Executive Order #191 also directs all Wisconsin state agencies to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.

The DNR responded to nearly 60 wildfires in the last week. Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response, including access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters with bucket capability.

