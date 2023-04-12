Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid for 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announces she is running for re-election in 2024.

The Democrat announced her bid as she visited the Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire Wednesday, promoting a grant to help health care workers in Wis.

Baldwin will be running for her third term as senator. While in the Senate, Baldwin says she has passed legislation to promote made in America manufacturing, lower the price of prescription drugs like insulin, and expand health care for veterans.

Baldwin says she is fighting for the average person’s needs.

“Wisconsinites need somebody who’s on their side fighting for them, lowering prices, creating good paying jobs and helping people upskill to fill jobs that are open right now,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, defeating longtime Republican Governor Tommy Thompson. She won re-election in 2018.

