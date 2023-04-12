Winona Area Public Schools voters reject $94 million referendum

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Voters at the polls in the Winona Area Public Schools District rejected a two-question referendum Tuesday.

Question 1 included the creation of personalized learning spaces at all three elementary schools, additions to Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko to improve accessibility, a remodel of the industrial tech wing at the high school and a space for fitness at the Area Learning Center.

The question failed to pass by more than 1,000 votes. 2,380 people or 65.6% voted no, while 1,250 people or 34.4% voted yes on the question.

Question 2 included the addition of a second gymnasium, new locker rooms and renovation of the fine arts space at the high school.

This question also failed to pass with 2,378 or 66% of voters saying no while 1,227 or 34% of voters said yes.

If both questions would have passed, the referendum would have been for $94 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
WI DOJ releases names of officers and suspect killed in shooting
Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
ROPE RESCUE
Authorities rescue 2 people, 2 dogs that went over Garvin Heights Lookout
Officials continue to ask for privacy in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Law enforcement officials discuss Barron County officer deaths

Latest News

Lane closure
Crash on Highway 53 Southbound results in lane closure
Winona Area Public Schools voters reject $94 million referendum
Winona Area Public Schools voters reject $94 million referendum
Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin launches run for 3rd term
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/12/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 4/12/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 4/12/2023