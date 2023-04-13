Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley holding Youth of the Year Fundraiser April 20th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2023 Youth of the Year Gala is an event to celebrate the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley’s Junior Youth of the Year. This event gives our youth a larger platform to share their story, create awareness of youth in the area, and raise funds to support our local Clubs in Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie. Youth of the Year is part of our leadership program provided at the Clubs. The BGC will have 5 Club kids speaking at the event. Each of the contestants went through a process of writing a speech, speaking in front of a group of judges against their other contestant peers and being voted on by a panel of judges as the Junior Youth of the Year. click on events and then the Youth of the Year section.

The fundraising event will be held Thursday, April 20th at the Florian Gardens from 5 pm - 8 pm. There will be social and silent auction starting at 5 pm. The program will start at 5:45 and dinner at 6 pm. For tickets, you can visit their website at www.cvclubs.org click on events and then the Youth of the Year section.

Appearing on Hello Wisconsin, new Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley CEO Jeff Jaeger and Angela Payne, Director of Resource Development talked about how the fundraising event helps keep the costs down for their members and their families/guardians.

