City of Eau Claire gives Chippewa River update Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is providing a Chippewa River update Thursday.

A media release from the City of Eau Claire states, “Spring runoff in the upper Chippewa River watershed continues to impact water levels on the Chippewa River in Eau Claire. At 2 p.m. the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just under 774 feet and continues to rise. This means the river has entered the minor flood stage, prompting additional closures and safety measures. "

According to the media release, the river is expected to start to recede this weekend, but with the possibility of precipitation in the forecast, the City will continue to monitor the river and may take additional steps as necessary for safety.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

