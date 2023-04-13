DNR Responding To 2,800-Acre Wildfire In Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local agencies are on the scene of a roughly 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County. The DNR says it is 48% contained.

The Arcadia fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. There have been some voluntary evacuations but no injuries have been reported. The DNR says three structures were damaged and one shed lost. The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

Crews actively fought the fire overnight and operations continue today. Fire crews say they are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines.

Six heavy units, four engines, Fire Departments from Fort McCoy, Bangor, Oakdale, West Salem and Warrens, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol, along with emergency management are all on scene.

The State Patrol is monitoring smoke on the interstate and says it will shut it down if visibility or fire conditions warrant it. Visit the 511 webpage for interstate closure information.

Today’s weather conditions continue to elevate fire danger, including a red flag warning in 38 counties with DNR suspending outdoor burning in the area. Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. The DNR says to please use extreme caution and avoid burning until conditions improve.

