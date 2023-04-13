EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 57th Annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival is April 21-22 at UW-Eau Claire, the Pablo Center, and in downtown Eau Claire.

The event features an educational component at the university, a concert series featuring headlining artists, and a Jazz Crawl where you can find musicians in several downtown Eau Claire establishments on Friday night, April 21. You can click on the festival website to view a map of the venues.

