Large wildfire near Necedah burns approx. 100 acres of land

NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Evacuations are underway after a large wildfire is burning Wednesday near Necedah.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported the fire is burning north of Highway 21 and West of Highway 80. The blaze has burned through approximately 100 acres already and is growing, with buildings already lost and others in the path of the blaze.

The DNR stated that the fire started in the Township of Necedah and evacuations are underway near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue. Juneau County Emergency Management posted an evacuation notice, telling people to go to Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall. The American Red Cross is also responding.

Two Blackhawk helicopters with the Wisconsin National Guard have been making bucket drops to slow the spread of the fire. In addition to the Blackhawk helicopters, the DNR listed the number of crews fighting the fire, including eight heavy units, seven engines, one DNR air attack, one County heavy dozer, two USFS engines, one USFW engine and marsh master, and one correctional camp crew. Fire crews from Necedah, Cutler, Armenia and Tomah are also working to put out the fire, as well as the US Fish & Wildlife and US Forest Service.

The DNR said crews are making progress with the use of engine trucks and dozers to help build lines to contain the fire.

The DNR explained that the fire is burning in oak, jack pine and grass. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

No reports of injuries have been made, according to the DNR.

The DNR warned Wednesday that the warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions all contributed to a high risk of wildfires and the agency halting outdoor burning in the area. The high risk of wildfires prompted Gov. Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency, saying his main priority is to protect Wisconsinites ‘from the destructive danger of wildlife.’

The DNR also added that these conditions are also expected for Thursday, meaning it will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits. It also urged the public to be careful with any activities that could lead to a wildfire.

