More record heat Thursday before colder weather and precipitation chances arrive for the weekend

Blue skies and sunshine prevailed across the area today as the axis of a very large upper-level ridge moved overhead with breezy southwest winds. These factors lead to existing records being shattered in both Eau Claire and La Crosse, where temperatures topped out around 90° for the first time this year. The previous records were 82° and 81° respectively, set back in 1931. As for the rest of the area, highs were well into the 80s. Clear skies are expected tonight as our ridge makes slow progress to the east with a front stalling out just north and west of Western Wisconsin. Winds will be a bit lighter from the south-southwest as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. The weather will stay persistent into tomorrow with more sunshine and breezy winds coming from the south at 10-20 mph. Once again, we will be heading for record territory with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid-80s. The existing record in Eau Claire and La Crosse is both 80°, set back in 1931 and 1941 respectively. Low humidity, breezes, and warm weather will also lead to an elevated fire risk in our southern counties again, which means burning is not advised as a fire can start and/or spread quickly in these conditions.

We’ll have one more chance to enjoy sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures Friday, before changes arrive as an upper trough slowly approaches from the west, while a low pressure system traverses Minnesota before pushing into the Northern Great Lakes Region over the weekend. As the trailing cold front arrives late Friday night, rain chances will develop over the area with periods of showers and thunderstorms carrying into the day on Saturday. Our high temperature will come during the morning hours in the low 60s, before winds turn out of the northwest behind the passing front with colder air moving in. More rounds of rain, and perhaps a few wet snowflakes are expected Saturday night as temperatures crash into the 30s. Wrap around precipitation is likely on the backside of our departing storm system Sunday with a closed off upper low forecast to sit over the Badger state. Winds will become strong and gusty from the northwest, limiting temperatures to the low 40s, which is well below our seasonable averages in the mid-50s. Things appear to dry out early next week as another upper-level ridge of high pressure slides into the Upper Midwest. Sunshine looks to return along with some moderation in our temperatures as highs climb back around and slightly above average in the 50s and 60s.

