Pettibone Park in La Crosse to close due to flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A park in La Crosse is closing Friday due to flooding.

A media release from the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department states, “Pettibone Park is closed effective Friday, April 14, 2023, until further notice, due to flooding.”

Pettibone Park is located at 700 N. Pettibone Drive, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Questions or concerns can be directed to flottmeyerj@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7559.

