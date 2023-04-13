Pettibone Park in La Crosse to close due to flooding

park closed sign
park closed sign(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A park in La Crosse is closing Friday due to flooding.

A media release from the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, & Forestry Department states, “Pettibone Park is closed effective Friday, April 14, 2023, until further notice, due to flooding.”

Pettibone Park is located at 700 N. Pettibone Drive, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Questions or concerns can be directed to flottmeyerj@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-7559.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel
Fundraising, funeral information for 2 officers killed in Barron County
Lane closure
Crash on Highway 53 Southbound results in lane closure
Courtesy: Inter-County Leader/ Robert Tabern
Authorities searching for missing teen in St. Croix River
Barron County Officers
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for fallen officers in Barron County
Ambulance
2 teens killed in Buffalo County 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Memory Choir
Stand in the Light Memory Choir Concert (4/13/23)
SkyWarm 13 Weather: Noon (4/13/23)
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
Man pleads not guilty in anti-abortion office firebombing
Classroom
La Crosse Public Education Foundation supporting students with spring Gold Star Grants