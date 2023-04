EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hear from Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai and Offensive Coordinator Phil Longo as the team continues spring practice. Then it’s off to Menomonie for college signing day for six athletes. Rice Lake basketball standout Tyler Orr selects Winona State to play his college ball. Finally, UW-Eau Claire softball plays host to St. Norbert.

