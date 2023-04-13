Spring concert for Stand in the Light Memory Choir

By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is holding its Spring concert “Sing On’, April 20 at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Eau Claire.

The “Sing On” evening concert will be at 6:30 p.m. with seating to begin at 6:15 p.m. The morning dress rehearsal at 10 a.m. will also be open to the public to accommodate more concert goers.

Stand in the Light Memory Choir website

