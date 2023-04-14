City of Eau Claire gives Chippewa River update Friday

CHIPPEWA RIVER
CHIPPEWA RIVER(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is providing a Chippewa River update Friday.

A media release from the City of Eau Claire states, “At 8a.m. the Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read just over775feet and remains in the minor flood stage. The river is expected to crest within the City of Eau Claire today and start to recede throughout the day on Sunday, April 16, continuing a slow regression over the coming week. While rivers will continue a downward trend, activities such as fishing, tubing, boating, and wading are not safe.”

According to the media release, the City will continue to monitor the river and may take additional steps as necessary for safety.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

