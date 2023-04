ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews on are on scene of fire behind Renegade Diesel.

Crews from Elk Mound, Eau Claire, Tilden, Wheaton and other departments are all on scene of a fire behind Renegade Diesel in Elk Mound, according to our photographer on scene. There is no word yet on injuries or extent of damage.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.