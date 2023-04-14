Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation hosts annual Golden Apple Awards banquet Thursday

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation hosted its annual Golden Apple Awards banquet Thursday at The Florian Gardens.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was the emcee and host of the event.

The evening celebrates one Golden Apple honoree from each of the twenty-two schools in the Eau Claire Area School District.

Each honoree receives $500 for classroom use, and each school receives $500 intended for its school fund. Business partners in the Chippewa Valley sponsored these awards.

Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Todd Johnson says the event is a great opportunity to recognize the hard-working staff in the district.

“This is a night that we get to honor them and just let them know how much we appreciate all their dedication, their hard work and everything they do for the children in our community,” Johnson expressed. “All their hard work pays off that, you know, these kids are going out there getting jobs, and it’s the teachers that are helping set the foundations that these kids carry forward.”

