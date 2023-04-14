Extreme Fire Danger Continues For Friday

Map of fire danger across Wisconsin
Map of fire danger across Wisconsin(WI DNR)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE FROM WI DNR) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in conjunction with the National Weather Service, has issued a Red Flag Warning for today, Friday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties in central and west central Wisconsin:

Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Green Lake, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions. Warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated and can result in catastrophic fires.

This is the third day in a row Wisconsin is undergoing these conditions. As a result, the counties in the impacted area will remain at Extreme fire danger. Several adjacent counties will remain at Very High. The DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burning permits. The public should be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire and avoid burning.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution until the fire weather improves.

Additionally, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #191 on Wednesday declaring a State of Emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions throughout Wisconsin.

The DNR responded to nearly 100 wildfires in the last week, burning more than 3,000 acres. Several fires occurred in central and northeast Wisconsin, resulting in the mobilization of a DNR incident management team. The Jack Pine Fire burned an estimated 100 acres and is currently contained. The DNR, under unified command with Fort McCoy, is also managing the 2,900-acre Arcadia Fire. Additional information on the Arcadia Fire will be provided when available.

Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state again today, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response and checking burned areas from previous fires. The DNR anticipates continued dry, elevated fire conditions with a slight reprieve heading into the weekend with some chances of rain.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website

