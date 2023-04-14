Flooding in Chippewa Falls submerging River Front Park draws in crowds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The waters have submerged Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls closing the road leading up to the roundabout as well.

Some residents spent the day looking at the waters.

The National Weather Service said the crest, or peak, of the flood is in the top 5 recorded crests of all time, and the highest Chippewa Falls has seen in 50 years.

The Chippewa River reached 20.76 feet Friday.

“Historic in a way. This is pretty bad. It’s definitely up there in the record books,” said Kenny Bucholz.

He was dealing with his flooding woes from down the river in Eau Claire. His neighborhood is along the river front near Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Bucholz decided to go with the flow of the day and jump in his boat.

“Well, I couldn’t use my car because the car was flooded. So, my street is under water and I wanted to enjoy the day and the best way to do it was on a boat,” said Bucholz.

Most of the park, picnic tables, the pavilion and stage were under water.

Morey Schirmacher and his wife were among the many that came to see the flood for themselves.

“Not every year it don’t get that way no. Last year I don’t think it got up that far,” said Schirmacher.

The mayor of Chippewa Falls Greg Hoffman also agreed the flood is unusual.

“We’ve had flooding, and this is by far the most water,” said Mayor Hoffman.

But is not worried about the Riverfront Park being completely out of commission once the waters recede.

“Everything in that park is bolted down. Nothing will float away. And that’s how it was designed. Someone told me yesterday that it still had two feet to go before it hit high flood. And I think the water should start receding here fairly soon. I think it will be okay. It’s always interesting to see it and talk about it,” said Mayor Hoffman.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm asks drivers to be patient if they come across delays brought on by the Highway 124 closure. Also to stay out of the water because it will be difficult to rescue anyone caught in the flood.

