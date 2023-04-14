HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Marshfield Clinic to end masking requirements

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing they are ending...
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing they are ending their masking requirements.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing they are ending their masking requirements.

A social post via the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital - Eau Claire, WI Facebook Page states, “Effective Monday, April 17, 2023, HSHS Wisconsin hospitals will no longer require masking for most colleagues, patients and visitors at our HSHS Wisconsin hospitals as we are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19.

Masks are still required for those who:

• May have respiratory illness, or symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu

• Have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 10 days

• Work or live in an area that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak

• Visit or care for patients who are in isolation

Masks will still be available at entrances for colleagues, providers, patients and visitors to wear if they desire.

We will continue to monitor respiratory illness in HSHS Wisconsin communities and may reinstate a masking requirement if there are surges in respiratory illness.”

Marshfield Clinic Health System says in a media release the System will no longer require patients and staff to wear masks under most circumstances beginning April 17.

“Patient, visitor and employee safety is our number one priority for those entering and working in our facilities, and every COVID-19 guideline we put in place during the pandemic was for their protection,” Dr. Samantha Klebe, Chief Medical Officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System, said. “Given the current trends showing lower rates in hospitalizations and community transmission, we believe we’re in a position to adjust some of those guidelines while maintaining a high level of safety and precaution”

According to the media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, people may still choose to wear masks, and the Health System will support their choice to wear one and staff will wear a mask if requested.

