New Chief of Police for the City of Menomonie named

Rick Hollister
Rick Hollister(COURTESY: MENOMONIE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new Chief of Police for the City of Menomonie is named.

The City of Menomonie Police and Fire Commission has appointed Commander Rick Hollister to serve as the City’s next Police Chief, according to a media release from Menomonie Police Department.

The media release says Commander Hollister has 37 years of law enforcement experience.

“Rick has a great resume, has worked up through the ranks of the MPD and has the respect of the entire department. I have worked with him for many years and found his thoughtfulness and professionalism to be outstanding. I am confident that he will make a great Chief,” Menomonie Police & Fire Commission President Ron Sandfort, said.

Hollister is set to begin his role as Chief of Police on April 17, 2023.

