No people hurt, 3 pets killed in Eau Claire structure fire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported to be on Eau Claire’s East side, located at 1415 Woodland Avenue.

According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the first arriving unit on scene reported smoke and fire showing from the rear of the structure. Fire crews began attacking the fire, knocked down the fire on the exterior, and made entry on floor one. The fire extended into the first floor and was extinguished. The fire also extended to the second floor from the exterior. The home was located close to a neighboring house. High heat and winds melted the siding causing damage. Crews deployed additional lines to protect from further fire exposure. Additional crews searched of all levels, it was found to be unoccupied.

The media release says one dog and two cats were found dead. No people were reported to be hurt. Damage is estimated at $200,000. The fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department were the Eau Claire Communications Center, Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Animal Control, Xcel Energy, and the Red Cross.

