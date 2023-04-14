Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.(Dave Barnes via WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A bold and colorful rainbow arched over The Covenant School in Nashville during the community’s first church service since the mass shooting last month that killed six people.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.

Someone in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen a rainbow like that.”

Barnes wrote that this was the first time the community came together for church since the mass school shooting on March 27.

“It was like God was yelling from heaven – ‘I see you! I have not forgotten you,’” wrote Barnes. “It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MONROE COUNTY WILDFIRE
Officials: Wildfire in Monroe County 100% contained
Water Levels Remain High on Chippewa River
Road closures in Chippewa Falls due to high water
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Barron County Officers
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for fallen officers in Barron County
The chilling video released by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on...
Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Latest News

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster
Rick Hollister
New Chief of Police for the City of Menomonie named
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (4/14/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (4/14/23)
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
San Francisco police made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
DA: Suspect in killing of Cash App founder planned attack