Road closures in Chippewa Falls due to high water

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Some roads in Chippewa Falls have been closed on Friday due to high water levels.

Highway 124 at River Street and County Trunk X West of Highway 53 are both closed due to high water in the area. A detour for Highway 124 at River Street will direct traffic from Highway 124 Northbound to Park Avenue and North on Main Street. The route will go reverse from the river roundabout.

The Chippewa Falls Emergency Communications Center Director, Tamee Foldy, said to allow for additional time for morning commutes.

