Self-defense and sexual assault victim resources available in Eau Claire

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The National Sexual Violence Resource Center has declared April National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Although it is never the responsibility of a victim to know self-defense moves in a dangerous situation it can be a helpful tool.

Combined Fighting Systems in Eau Claire offers adult self-defense classes that teach skills such as how to escape from grabs, how to defend yourself from the ground, and basic striking techniques. The Head Instructor, Shawn McCarthy, said the best way to address a dangerous situation is to be aware.

“You want to start identifying your threat early.” McCarthy said. Things you want to look for when approaching somebody, are they matching your stride, are they kinda looking at you like a wolf at a sheep. You want to make sure if those things start happening that you’re changing direction.”

Combined Fighting Systems offers classes during the week and specialized training on the weekends. For more details on the classes click here.

For victims of sexual assault Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire has resources such as A 24/7 crisis hotline emergency shelter services. Click here to learn more.

