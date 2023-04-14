SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 13th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eleva-Strum baseball team helped raise money to cover medical costs for youth baseball coach and PA announcer Tony Tollefson. They presented Tollefson with a $4,000 check prior to their game against Immanuel Lutheran.

In other prep baseball action, Mondovi hosted Glenwood City and Memorial took on River Falls.

Also, Memorial girls soccer faced off with Chippewa Falls.

