Trial date set in Apple River stabbings

Nikolai Miu appeared in St. Croix County Circuit Court on Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Miu is accused...
Nicolae Miu(WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A trial date is set for a man accused of killing a teenaged boy and hurting four others on the Apple River last July.

53 year old Nicolae Miu was in St Croix County court Friday where the trial was set for April 1, 2024. It’s scheduled to last 12 days.

Miu pleaded not guilty to charges including 1st-degree intentional homicide, in September.

He’s accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota. Four other victims suffered serious or critical torso or chest injuries.

Miu told investigators he feared for his life after several people advanced towards him while he was searching for a lost cell phone.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MONROE COUNTY WILDFIRE
Officials: Wildfire in Monroe County 100% contained
Water Levels Remain High on Chippewa River
Road closures in Chippewa Falls due to high water
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Barron County Officers
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for fallen officers in Barron County
The chilling video released by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on...
Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Latest News

Rick Hollister
New Chief of Police for the City of Menomonie named
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (4/14/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (4/14/23)
Jonathan Julian, 36, was wanted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender following...
US Marshals Apprehend Unregistered Sex Offender in Jackson County
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Marshfield Clinic Health System are announcing they are ending...
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Marshfield Clinic to end masking requirements