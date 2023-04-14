Trial date set in Apple River stabbings

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A trial date is set for a man accused of killing a teenaged boy and hurting four others on the Apple River last July.

53 year old Nicolae Miu was in St Croix County court Friday where the trial was set for April 1, 2024. It’s scheduled to last 12 days.

Miu pleaded not guilty to charges including 1st-degree intentional homicide, in September.

He’s accused of stabbing and killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, Minnesota. Four other victims suffered serious or critical torso or chest injuries.

Miu told investigators he feared for his life after several people advanced towards him while he was searching for a lost cell phone.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.