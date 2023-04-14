U.S. Honor Flag in Cameron for fallen officers

Courtesy: The Honor Network™
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WI (The Honor Network™ PRESS RELEASE) - The United States Honor Flag is in Cameron, Wisconsin to honor fallen Police Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.

The United States Honor Flag is one American flag that has traveled millions of miles since 9/11. The United States Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, and Afghanistan traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011, and has honored thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The United States Honor Flag has been in Wisconsin numerous times over the past decade.

Prior to arriving in Wisconsin do United States Honor Flag was most recently in central Alabama, honoring two crew members of a medical helicopter that were killed in a crash.

The flag will head next to New Orleans, Louisiana to honor Senior Police Officer Trevor Abney.

