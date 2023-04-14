US Marshals Apprehend Unregistered Sex Offender in Jackson County

Jonathan Julian, 36, was wanted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender following an April 5 indictment in the Western District of Wisconsin, the result of an investigation that began with a notification from the USMS’s National Sex Offender Targeting Center.(MGN)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (U.S. MARSHALLS SERVICE PRESS RELEASE) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested an unregistered sex offender April 13 in the 300 block of South Hayden Street in Merrillan.

Jonathan Julian, 36, was wanted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender following an April 5 indictment in the Western District of Wisconsin, the result of an investigation that began with a notification from the USMS’s National Sex Offender Targeting Center.

Julian was previously federally convicted in 2008 by a judge in the Western District of New York for possession of child pornography. As an element of this conviction, Julian was required to register as a sex offender and comply with all registration regulations.

The USMS-led investigation determined that Julian had been living in Wisconsin since at least October of 2020, during which time, neither the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office nor the State of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program had record of any attempts by Julian to register.

On April 13, the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force of the USMS in Madison had narrowed their search to the Black River Falls and Merrillan area, before subsequently locating Julian at a residence in Merrillan. Julian was taken into custody inside of the home without further incident.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in this arrest included officers from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, as well as assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive and sex offender investigations.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

