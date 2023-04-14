A warm finish to the work week with changes on the way this weekend

Sunshine and breezy southerly flow led to another record-breaking day in Western Wisconsin as Eau Claire and La Crosse broke their previous records of 80°, set back in 1931 and 1941 respectively. Highs this afternoon topped out in the mid-80s. Tonight will feature clear skies once again as a large upper-level ridge of high pressure slowly departs to the east, while a warm front out ahead of our next storm system lingers north of the area. Winds will be occasionally breezy from the south-southeast as overnight lows drop into the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine will close out the week with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon as a low pressure system slowly traverses Northern Minnesota. South winds will stay on the breezy side, leading to another round of unseasonably warm temperatures as highs climb into the low 80s. While relative humidity won’t be quite as low tomorrow, the air will still be pretty dry with an elevated fire risk expected in our southern counties. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 11am to 8pm with burning of any kind not advised.

The next storm system approaches with unseasonably warm air to wrap up the week (WEAU)

Clouds will begin to increase further tomorrow night as a cold front gradually tracks into Western Wisconsin with a secondary low lifting from the southwest. Any precipitation now looks to hold off until Saturday, when we’ll have periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds will initially be from the south during the morning, helping us to reach our high in the mid-60s before winds shift out of the northwest behind our passing front. This will lead to a gradual drop in temperatures during the afternoon with more rain chances carrying into Saturday night as our surface low deepens to the south and east. By Sunday, our weather-maker will be slow to move northeast as wrap around precipitation is expected in Western Wisconsin throughout the day. While most of it is likely to be in the form of rain, there are signals that our temperature profile may be just cold enough to support a wintry mix and/or wet snow for a period. Locally, our surface temperatures are forecast to hold nearly steady from the upper 30s to low 40s. Minor snow accumulations can’t be ruled out at this time, but it seems that any impacts will be limited with the warmer ground temperatures. Winds will also become a major factor to finish out the weekend with sustained speeds at 15-25 mph from the north-northwest, and higher gusts possible. These will remain strong into Monday, but our weather will turn much quieter with decreasing clouds as the next ridge of high pressure approaches from the west. Sunny weather will take us into Tuesday, before the next storm heads our way Wednesday with temperatures moderating back into the 50s and 60s.

