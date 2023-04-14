Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Town of Lafayette

(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Town of Lafayette Friday.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes says the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Chippewa Fire District responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the Town of Lafayette.

An adult female was struck by a vehicle, and succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Hakes says the investigation is ongoing, and the operator of the vehicle has been cooperative with law enforcement.

More information will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Levels Remain High on Chippewa River
Road closures in Chippewa Falls due to high water
MONROE COUNTY WILDFIRE
Officials: Wildfire in Monroe County 100% contained
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Barron County Officers
Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for fallen officers in Barron County
ELK MOUND FIRE
Crews respond to fire outside of Renegade Diesel in Town of Wheaton

Latest News

River Front Park in Chippewa Falls, WI submerged in river overflow Friday afternoon
Flooding in Chippewa Falls submerging River Front Park draws in crowds
Small Explosions After Skid Steer Fire
Small Explosions After Skid Steer Fire
Chippewa Falls Flooding
Chippewa Falls Flooding
Courtesy: The Honor Network™
U.S. Honor Flag in Cameron for fallen officers