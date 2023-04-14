Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Town of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Town of Lafayette Friday.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes says the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Chippewa Fire District responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the Town of Lafayette.

An adult female was struck by a vehicle, and succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Hakes says the investigation is ongoing, and the operator of the vehicle has been cooperative with law enforcement.

More information will be released at a later time.

